AI in Radiology

AI in radiology: Promising start, long road ahead

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are all the rage in 2022 when it comes to medical radiology, but regulators across the globe are struggling to devise regulatory frameworks that ensure safety and efficacy without strangling innovation. There are a number of other stakeholders in this sphere of med tech, however, each with their own considerations. In this six-part series, BioWorld will examine these considerations in an effort to characterize the working environment for AI and ML as it exists now, and what that environment might look like in the years ahead.