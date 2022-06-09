DCIS testing clarifies path forward at ASCO meeting

For a non-invasive cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) has spread rapidly—at least in research studies. Multiple companies presented results of diagnostic tests and genomic analysis that offer guidance for selecting treatment options for stage 0 breast cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, which concluded in Chicago on June 7. Several of these studies reliably predicted which patients can safely be selected for active surveillance without surgery, who would benefit from endocrine or radiotherapy following surgery and who would be best served by risk-reducing surgery such as double mastectomy.