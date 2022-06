$60M fundraising round gives Aerin Medical more breathing room

Aerin Medical Inc.’s funding nosed up to $190.5 million with its latest venture capital round, which brought in $60 million in fresh cash. The provider of noninvasive solutions for chronic nasal conditions plans to use the funds to ramp up commercialization and expand market access to its Vivaer and Rhinaer products. New investor Ally Bridge Group led the round with support from returning major investors KCK Medtech, Questa Capital and Orbimed.