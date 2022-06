Mega Genomics raises $20M in Hong Kong IPO, shares jump 16.7%

Mega Genomics Ltd. raised HK$153.4 million (US$20 million) in an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Its shares jumped 16.7% in the middle of the first trading day on June 22 and closed at HK$18 a share. Beijing-based Mega Genomics plans to allocate 30% of the proceeds to the sales, marketing, and commercialization of its consumer genetic testing and cancer screening services and products.