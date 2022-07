With Roe overturned, Femasys’ permanent contraception has increased appeal

If timing is everything, Femasys Inc.’s Fembloc has everything on its side. While the company’s dual tracks addressing infertility and providing permanent contraception may appear at odds, they both serve to put greater control of reproductive decisions and treatment in the hands of women. A permanent contraceptive, Fembloc offers an alternative to surgical tubal ligation by encouraging scar tissue growth in the fallopian tubes in an office-based procedure.