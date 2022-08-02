Researchers are closer to better diagnosing and treating age-related macular degeneration (AMD) after discovering new genetic signatures of the disease by reprogramming stem cells to generate high-resolution disease models.

"We were able to use our single cell sequencing technology coupled with computational genetics to show how the genetic risks for different diseases act in different cell subtypes, and consequently functionally contribute to disease -- both for risk and progression," joint lead author Joseph Powell, director of Cellular Science at Garvan Institute of Medical Research in New South Wales, and deputy director of the University of New South Wales Cellular Genomics Futures Institute, told BioWorld Science.

"This is the basis of precision medicine, where we can then look at what therapeutics might be most effective for a person's genetic profile of disease," he said.

The study, published in the July 26, 2022, issue of Nature Communications, involved taking skin samples from 79 participants with and without late-stage AMD, reprogramming the cells to induce pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and then guiding them to become the retinal pigment epithelium cells that are affected in AMD.

Scientists from the Garvan Institute, the University of Melbourne, the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania and the Centre for Eye Research Australia, then analyzed the DNA, RNA and proteins to pinpoint the genetic signature of AMD.

Retinal pigment epithelium cells lining the back of the retina are essential to the health and functioning of the retina. Their degeneration is associated with the death of photoreceptors, the light-sensing neurons in the retina that transmit visual signals to the brain. The death of photoreceptors causes irreversible loss of vision in AMD.

"We've known for a long time that every disease has a big genetic component, and [for] many diseases like AMD and glaucoma we often know where the positions are on the genome, but the challenge we identified early on is that while the DNA is the same in every cell, the way it acts to function and cause disease is cell-type specific," Powell said.

That means the same DNA that increases the expression of a gene in one cell type may not result in the same level of expression in another cell type, he said.

The challenge in AMD and glaucoma is getting samples of affected cells from patients, so the researchers collaborated with stem cell labs to generate iPSCs and then create the relevant retinal and neural cell types.

AMD involves the progressive deterioration of the macular -- a region in the center of the retina and towards the back of the eye -- leading to possible impairment or loss of central vision. The underlying causes of the deterioration remain elusive, but genetic and environmental factors contribute. Risk factors include age, family history and smoking.

Key AMD pathways identified

Analysis of 127,600 cells revealed 439 molecular signatures associated with AMD, with 43 of those being potential new gene variants.

"We were able to identify several thousand markers that we can show act by changing the regulation of genes in different cell types, and about 120 [we] were able to link to known genetic risk factors for AMD," Powell said.

"We're now able to show two things: firstly, mechanistically how they work, and secondly, which cell subtypes, and they're quite variable between cell subtypes."

Key pathways that were identified were subsequently tested within the cells, revealing differences in energy-generating mitochondria between healthy and AMD cells, and suggesting mitochondrial proteins as potential targets to prevent or alter the course of AMD.

"We already knew there were differences in mitochondrial function between different cell types, but we weren't able to quantify it, or look at the subtypes of cells and how that was working," said Powell.

But now the team has improved resolution of which exact cell subtypes are involved and what is driving the variation in mitochondrial function, it is possible to link how genetic differences between patients are contributing to that variation.

Some treatments targeting the metabolism of cells would work for people with a certain genotype, which means treatments can be selected on the basis of a person's genetics.

"Some patients with a certain genotype will have improved or alternatively poorer mitochondrial function, or energy production in different cells. That is valuable from a precision medicine perspective, because we can test someone's genotype easily to predict with a high degree of accuracy how mitochondria function in different eye cells," Powell said.

Next steps

These molecular signatures can now be used for screening of treatments using patient-specific cells in vitro. Moreover, by screening patients early in life, interventions could be administered for high-risk individuals.

In the future, people could be routinely screened for polygenic risk factors at birth, Powell said, noting that this methodology was developed in Australia and will likely become standard clinical practice.

"We've been able to show at the next level of resolution how genetic factors for disease act in different cells."

For the next steps, the research team will use gene editing to target different cells.

"Longer term, we could use gene editing to correct the problems in different cells by using stem cell transplants to put those back into the eye and use the corrected cells to proliferate and cure the disease," said Powell. "You wouldn't want to edit a gene that is potentially functionally useful in one cell type but in another cell type has a potentially deleterious effect, so that's an important piece of information we found."

"We've been largely focusing on mature cells, but we expect that some of the genetic factors are possibly arising at early stages in their differentiation, and to better understand the targeting of how to cure AMD, we'd want to look at the longitudinal changes," Powell said. "Pretty much all cells replace themselves, including in the eye, so you have stem cells that create daughter cells, and going from a pluripotent to a mature state, and we'll follow this using CRISPR and longitudinal differentiation studies."

In another recent study, the researchers uncovered genetic signatures of glaucoma using stem cell models of the retina and optic nerve. They are also turning their attention to the genetic causes of Parkinson's and cardiovascular diseases.

In the cardiovascular disease study, skin or blood cells were taken from a patient and reprogrammed to become cardiomyocyte cells that spontaneously differentiate into pacemaker cells and start beating in a dish. Powell said the movement was visible to the human eye