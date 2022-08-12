A new method has been devised to produce generic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells at scale by directing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to differentiate into mature T cells in vitro. The generic T cells can then be engineered to express a range of different chimeric antigen receptors.

The advance is seen as key to opening up the range of indications for which CAR T therapies could be relevant, extending their use from lymphomas, to the treatment of viral infections such as cytomegalovirus in bone marrow transplant patients, HIV, or to restore T-cell function in patients with severe immune deficiencies.

Differentiation of iPSCs to T cells is achieved by repressing histone methyltransferase (EZH1), preventing it from inhibiting lymphoid potential during embryonic hematopoiesis. That gives rise to iPSC-derived T cells, which the researchers call EZ-T cells. These have a mature T-cell phenotype and a molecular signature similar to that of alpha beta T cells of peripheral blood.

Engineering EZ-T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors generated CAR EZ-T cells that exhibit potent antitumor activities in vitro and in xenograft models.

The method, described in a study in the August 4, 2022, issue of Cell Stem Cell, was developed in the lab of George Daley, director of Stem Cell Transplantation at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Daley said the new approach to generating T cells could overcome significant challenges in CAR T immunotherapy. "Having to engineer a customized patient-specific therapy is labor-intensive. Some patients have had so much chemotherapy that their own T cells are insufficient. Our goal is to democratize the therapy by generating universal CAR T cells that could be taken off the shelf," Daley told BioWorld Science.

Among the advantages would be the plentiful supply of pluripotent stem cells that can be differentiated into T cells. A further advantage is that the process requires only a single cell type.

"Some of the platforms that exist add other cell types to co-culture and coax T cells to mature. Our platform is stroma-free, which means it is amenable to adapting to an easier manufacturing process," Daley said.

Daley and his team engineered the T cells with a chimeric antigen receptor against CD19, a target that is validated by approved autologous CAR T cancer therapies. However, the generic T cells can carry any type of CAR, increasing the possible number of indications to which they could be applied, including solid tumors, which to date are not receptive to CAR T therapies, autoimmune diseases and viral infections.

"We have generated a platform for creating T cells for any area of cancer, autoimmunity, infectious disease, or the like," said Daley.

Mature lymphocytes

Daley's laboratory has been plugging away at the factors involved in the development of the blood system for 25 years, using mouse embryos.

"For many years we were focused almost exclusively on trying to coax pluripotent stem cells into hematopoietic stem cells. More recently we have learned that there is a lot of value in directing the differentiation of pluripotent stem cells into lymphoid lineages that would have clinical value," Daley said.

The key problem to be overcome is that iPSCs produce immature embryonic cells when cultured in vitro. Immature tissues may not function correctly in an adult context. To avoid this, Daley has centered his efforts on cells with a mature adult-like phenotype.

"One of our major goals is creating mature lymphocytes for fighting cancer. Using as a source pluripotent stem cells, we discovered [the EZH1] regulator was maintaining these cells in their primitive, immature embryonic state. When we knocked down or repressed EZH1, we saw a very dramatic increase in the potential of these pluripotent stem cells to differentiate along the lymphoid lineage and to make T cells," said Daley.

By coaxing immature embryonic cells to differentiate into T cells that are apparently the same as those isolated from adult blood, the researchers have provided the foundations for a new approach to manufacturing CAR T therapies.

"We went ahead and replicated the production of CAR T cells and used these CAR T cells in a humanized mouse model of lymphoma and showed that the mice could be cured of this lymphoma," Daley said.

Therapeutic translation

Boston Children's Hospital is forming a new company (as yet unnamed) with cell and gene therapy investor, developer and tools provider Elevatebio LLC, of Cambridge, Mass., to take the technology forward.

"The partnership that Boston Children's Hospital inked with Elevatebio is an appealing opportunity for us to license our technology and get it developed clinically by a group that is experienced and skillful in cell manufacture and therapeutic translation," said Daley.

For Elevatebio, the appeal is Daley's "disruptive" methodology. "It can make better ready-made CAR T cells for cancer immunotherapy, with the use of their differentiation protocol for stem cells," David Hallal, CEO of Elevatebio, told BioWorld Science.

"If you can develop mature T cells from induced pluripotent stem cells, you now have a platform for any number of CAR T therapies that could be developed and delivered for patients off the shelf," Hallal said.

The newly formed company will dedicate itself to translating Daley's technology from research grade to clinical grade cell therapies. "We could advance this into clinical development with any number of targets for CAR T treatment like CD19 or B-cell maturation antigen, or even some targets that have not been tested before in the allogeneic setting," said Hallal.