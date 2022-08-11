BioWorld - Thursday, August 11, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Nanopath lands $10M for biosensing platform

Aug. 10, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
Dartmouth College spinoff Nanopath Inc. closed a $10 million series A funding round to commercialize a point-of-care biosensing platform with ultrasensitive optical detection. The startup is developing a rapid test that provides genetic information in less than 15 minutes without the need for nucleic amplification. To date, the company has generated preliminary data in two clinical indications focused on women’s health: human papillomavirus genotyping and urinary tract infection characterization.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Series A Diagnostics