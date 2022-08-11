Nanopath lands $10M for biosensing platform

Dartmouth College spinoff Nanopath Inc. closed a $10 million series A funding round to commercialize a point-of-care biosensing platform with ultrasensitive optical detection. The startup is developing a rapid test that provides genetic information in less than 15 minutes without the need for nucleic amplification. To date, the company has generated preliminary data in two clinical indications focused on women’s health: human papillomavirus genotyping and urinary tract infection characterization.