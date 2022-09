Clearpoint’s Swedish partner snares 510(k) for laser interstitial therapy for brain lesions

Clearpoint Neuro Inc. said Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS), snared a 510(k) from the FDA for a laser interstitial therapy system that will be marketed in the U.S. as part of the Clearpoint Prism Neuro system. This product package adds to a growing Clearpoint footprint in the neurological disorders space, adding to an inventory that already consists of targeted drug delivery and deep brain stimulation systems.