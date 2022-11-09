BioWorld - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Premarket demands for pulse oximetry devices likely to become more stringent

Nov. 9, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA recently convened an advisory committee to address accuracy issues with pulse oximetry devices, with a significant focus on skin pigmentation as a source of noise in the results generated by these class II devices. However, a number of other factors, including obesity and finger size/diameter, also cloud the values generated by pulse oximeters, all of which combine into a large set of variables that premarket studies may have to address before the FDA will issue new marketing authorizations.
