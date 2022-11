Musculoskeletal

As thrombospondin receptor, CD47 affects muscle regeneration

Now, researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine have shown that by targeting CD47 – better known for its role as an innate immune checkpoint akin to PD-1 and CTLA-4 in the adaptive immune system – they were able to restore muscle stem cell function. Aged mice regained muscle strength comparable to younger animals after receiving an antibody treatment targeting CD47 signaling in muscle stem cells.