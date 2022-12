3D Medicines nets $53M in Hong Kong IPO, shares rise over 20% on debut

3D Medicines Inc. has raised HK$408 million (US$52.5 million) in a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Its shares opened at HK$29 apiece, jumped by more than 20% by the middle of the day, and closed at HK$31.45 on the first trading day of Dec. 15.