’22 in review

MDUFA V boosts user fees, no improvement seen in FDA’s premarket review times

The fifth medical device user fee agreement (MDUFA V) included several new programs, such as a program intended to aid device makers in an efficient to-market process. However, MDUFA V also boosted device user fees for many applications by 55% but turnaround times for these applications will remain essentially flat compared to MDUFA IV.