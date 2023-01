Urgo launching a $107M artificial skin engineering laboratory

Urgo Group SAS has launched, in the presence of the Minister of Health François Braun, the creation of Genesis research laboratory on artificial skin. “Our objective with this novel tissue engineering laboratory is to create artificial skin for helping the health care professionals in the effective treatment of severe wounds and quickly curing the patients,” Guirec Le Lous, CEO of Paris-based Urgo Medical, told BioWorld. Urgo Medical is the advance wound care division of Urgo Group SAS.