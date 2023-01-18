BioWorld - Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Cancer

Researchers report development of mitotic mislocalizers targeting Aurora kinase B

Jan. 18, 2023
Three Aurora kinases (AURKA, AURKB and AURKC) are required for cell division and their activities/expression is increased in many human cancers. Accordingly, AURK inhibitors have entered early clinical trials, but their approval has been delayed due to off-target dose-limiting toxicity. Inhibition of AURKB catalytic activity is distinguished in that does not depend on disruption of spindle microtubules, but targeting catalytic activity disables both mitotic and nondividing cells.
