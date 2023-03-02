ACLA Annual Meeting

Hillebrenner says FDA no longer waiting on Congress for LDT regulation

The question of the U.S. FDA’s authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) has been percolating for more than a decade, but the recent failure of Congress to pass legislation granting the agency explicit authority to do so is seen in some quarters as a missed opportunity. The FDA’s Elizabeth Hillebrenner said that while the agency would prefer to regulate LDTs under new statutory authorities, the agency sees a public health problem with the current state of affairs, and thus, “we are moving forward with rulemaking.”