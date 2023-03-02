BioWorld - Thursday, March 2, 2023
ACLA Annual Meeting

Hillebrenner says FDA no longer waiting on Congress for LDT regulation

March 1, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The question of the U.S. FDA’s authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) has been percolating for more than a decade, but the recent failure of Congress to pass legislation granting the agency explicit authority to do so is seen in some quarters as a missed opportunity. The FDA’s Elizabeth Hillebrenner said that while the agency would prefer to regulate LDTs under new statutory authorities, the agency sees a public health problem with the current state of affairs, and thus, “we are moving forward with rulemaking.”
