PIP4K2B emerges as a potential target for cancer therapy

Researchers at The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology in Milan have discovered that the targetable enzyme phosphatidylinositol 5-phosphate 4-kinase type-2 β (PIP4K2B) participates in mechanosensing leading to changes in gene expression, nuclear morphology and cellular motility. The expression of PIP4K2B bodes a poor prognosis in cancer patients and PIP4K2B is the sole PIP4K isoform localized to the nucleus.