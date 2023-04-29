Oso-AI raises $10.7M to deploy its AI-driven augmented ear in Europe

Oso-AI SAS raised $10.7 million to develop its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven augmented ear for frail people and their caregivers. This series A financing round was led by its historical shareholders Innovacom SAS, Novinvest Partners SAS and Breizh-up, which is the co-investment fund of Brittany region financed by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by UI Investment SAS. Cemag Invest Partners SAS has joined these three historical investors. This operation follows a first round of financing of $4.4 million which closed in September 2020.