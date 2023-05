A quick two step: Artivion granted PMA for Perclot, transfers it to Baxter for $18.75M

Artivion Inc. (formerly Cryolife Inc.) received U.S. FDA premarket application (PMA) approval of its Perclot absorbable hemostatic system and promptly sold the product line to Baxter International Inc., in keeping with the terms of an agreement announced in July 2021. Artivion will begin shipping Perclot product to Baxter following receipt of a milestone payment of $18.75 million in cash, of which $4.5 million will go to Artivion’s former partner Starch Medical Inc.