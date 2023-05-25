GPT-based algorithm shown to improve trauma monitoring

Researchers from the French institute of health and medical research (INSERM) and the University of Bordeaux, France, have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to leverage hospital data for trauma patients. They have published results for a new algorithm capable of classifying trauma-related emergency room visits in the Journal of Medical Internet Research – Artificial Intelligence. “Thanks to this new AI tool, we have generated highly accurate data that allows us to accurately classify the mechanisms of trauma, which represent one third of emergency room visits in France,” said Gabrielle Chenais, research specialist and data scientist at the Bordeaux Population Health (BPH) Research Centre. BPH is a research body run by INSERM and the University of Bordeaux.