A complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for GC-4419 (avasopasem) from Galera Therapeutics Inc. is the latest obstacle to approval.

After the markets closed on Aug. 9, the Malvern, Pa.-based company said it had received the CRL for its therapy to treat radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in locally advanced head and neck cancer.

An NDA was submitted in December to the FDA, which had granted a priority review in February along with an Aug. 9 PDUFA date.

Galera said the CRL noted phase III data in the NDA was not sufficient for approval and said another clinical trial is needed.

The delay has the company thinking about ways to extend its cash runway and that means cutting its workforce by about 70%. Galera plans to have a conference call on Aug. 10 to discuss the letter and its options.

This isn’t the first problem in the road to an approval. An error in phase III data that seemed to sink chances for an approval about two years ago nearly derailed the selective small-molecule dismutase mimetic’s development.

In October 2021, a programming error resulted in a false “p” value, leading the company to report the phase III study had failed to achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint. A contract research organization’s error was found in the statistical program that led to the incorrect data. Correcting the error two months later improved the primary and secondary endpoints’ “p” values.

With the correction, the Roman trial was found to have achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint of reducing SOM incidence, according to the Malvern, Pa.-based company.

Data from the phase III Roman study (n=455) showed a meaningful reduction, with statistically significant reductions on the primary endpoint of incidence of severe oral mucositis and the secondary endpoint of number of days of severe oral mucositis.

Phase III data released in October showed that after a one-year follow up, patients treated in combination with intensity-modulated radiation therapy plus cisplatin showed a 10% incidence of chronic kidney disease compared to placebo’s 20% (p=0.0043). Tumor outcomes and survival was maintained in patients at one year.

Avasopasem was designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA for reducing SOM induced by radiotherapy.