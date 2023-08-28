Valneva SE rolled out positive phase III safety data in adolescents with its single-dose chikungunya virus (CHIKV) vaccine candidate VLA-1553. Results from the Saint-Herblain, France-based company’s first trial in an endemic area with people previously infected with CHIKV showed the product was generally safe and well-tolerated in subjects aged 12-17 years, regardless of previous infection by the mosquito-borne bug. Immunogenicity data from the study are expected in November. Earlier this month, Bavarian Nordic A/S offered positive phase III findings with its CHIKV vaccine prospect.

Newco news: Superluminal launches with $33M seed round

Superluminal Medicines Inc., which is advancing a generative platform to speed up the drug discovery process, has closed a $33 million seed round, led by RA Capital Management, with significant participation from Insight Partners and NVIDIA. Gaingels also joined in the funding round, which will be used to advance a pipeline of small-molecule programs initially focused on G protein-coupled receptor targets.

Omnix Medical lining up phase II trial of insect-derived antibiotic

Omnix Medical Ltd. is gearing up for a phase II trial next year of its novel peptide-based antibiotic OMN-6, the lead compound in a pipeline inspired by the antimicrobial strategies of insects. It follows a successful phase I trial in 80 healthy volunteers, completed earlier this year, in which no severe or adverse events were observed at any dose level, while clinically meaningful levels of the drug were detected in the blood. Its rapid clearance allows for multiple daily infusions. Moreover, the trial included a cohort of elderly volunteers, in whom the same effects were observed, which suggests that its target population could benefit from the therapy.

Merger fervor: BIO wants the FTC to back off from the Amgen-Horizon deal

The U.S. FTC has recalibrated its challenge to Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc while one of biggest trade groups has voiced its concerns about the government’s role in the deal. An amicus brief from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, along with the Illinois Manufacturers Association, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization, calls the FTC expansion into such deals overreach that chills pro-competitive biopharma mergers. On Aug. 23, the FTC filed a motion asking for the two companies to work with the agency to find a “proper resolution” instead of rushing headlong into court.

Boryung invests $60M in Axiom for R&D station in space

Seoul, South Korea-headquartered Boryung Co. Ltd. grabbed headlines in 2022 with its strategic redesign to move beyond drug development, announcing that it would invest $10 million in Axiom Space Inc. for a 0.4% stake in the U.S. commercial space station developer. The investment ramped up over the course of a year, with Boryung pouring a total of $60 million into Axiom Space over two financing rounds for a 2.7% stake. Axiom is set to build the world’s first commercial space station. “Together, we are working to serve innovators in medicine, materials science, and on-orbit infrastructure who represent billions of dollars in demand over the coming decade,” Axiom Space CEO and president Michael Suffredini said.

Also in the news

Akeso, Alsa, Amneal, Ausper, Ausperbio, Briacell, Bridgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clarity, Collegium, CSL Seqirus, Daichii Sankyo, Eisai, Elicio, Everest, Genelux, Immunogen, Immunomic, Imunon, Janssen, Lantern, Lexeo, Maplight, Medicenna, Merck, Neumora, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Nura, Nurexone, Opthea, Pfizer, Sandoz, T-Curx, Thryv, Tris, Verastem, Xylocor, Zhiyiu