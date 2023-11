There’s nothing scary for Ametek Inc. shareholders in the $1.9 billion acquisition of Paragon Medical Inc. announced on Oct. 31, 2023. The deal moves the industrial technology company solidly into the med-tech space as it picks up Paragon’s portfolio of products in orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery and drug delivery, and adds an estimated $500 million per year in revenue and “very strong EPS accretion,” Ametek CEO David Zapico said in an investor call on Oct. 31.