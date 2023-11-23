BioWorld - Thursday, November 23, 2023
US FTC hits gene testing firm for claims related to ancestry testing

Nov. 22, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Nov. 21 that it has obtained a civil monetary penalty in the amount of $700,000 from CRI Genetics LLC, an enforcement action taken under the agency’s policy for biometrics information.
