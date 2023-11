Alkermes spinout Mural Oncology launches with lead IL-2 drug

A year after Alkermes plc announced it would divide its oncology and neuroscience efforts into two separate businesses, the Dublin-based company spun out Mural Oncology plc with $275 million in funding and the lead solid tumor candidate nemvaleukin alfa. Shares of Mural (NASDAQ:MURA) will begin trading Nov. 16. “We’re very excited,” Mural’s CEO Caroline Loew told BioWorld. “We’ve got two major clinical datapoints in the next 18 months.”