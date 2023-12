Joint venture: Nevro acquires Vyrsa for up to $75M

Nevro. Corp. closed the acquisition of privately held Vyrsa Technologies Inc., adding the company’s V1 implant for sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion to its product line for chronic pain. Nevro paid $40 million at closing and agreed to up to $35 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain development and sales milestones.