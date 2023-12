US constitutionality of qui tam relator seen as ripe for legal challenge

The qui tam or whistleblower lawsuit under the U.S. False Claims Act (FCA) has driven a large volume of litigation against life science companies, but three Supreme Court justices expressed misgivings about the constitutionality of the qui tam relator in the Court’s hearing of Polansky. Should a fourth Supreme Court justice harbor similar misgivings, the matter could be ripe for a hearing at the Supreme Court with the possibility that the qui tam relator would then be declared unconstitutional.