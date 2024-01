Cancer

Novel FLT3 PROTAC degrader active in leukemia models

One-third of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) present mutations in the FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) gene. Several first- and next-generation FLT3 inhibitors are currently being used in AML management, but there is a need for new options able to achieve complete and sustained FLT3 signaling suppression.