BioWorld - Monday, January 29, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

UBR5 is required for antiviral immunity, study unveils

Jan. 29, 2024
No Comments
When a cell is invaded by a virus, the cell triggers an innate immune response by activating retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I) like receptors (RLRs), among others, that are essential for controlling viral replication. Even though several ubiquitin ligases (E3) have been identified to positively or negatively regulate RLRs post-translationally, the E3 ligases directly involved in RLR transcription are still unknown. A screening including 375 ubiquitin E3 ligases identified E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase UBR5 as a positive regulator of RLR transcription.
BioWorld Science Immune Infection