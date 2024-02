Novo Nordisk buying three fill-finish sites for Wegovy supply

As Novo Nordisk A/S has struggled with supply of its GLP-1 drug Wegovy (semaglutide), its controlling shareholder, Novo Holdings A/S, has agreed to acquire global contract development and manufacturing organization Catalent Inc. and its more than 50 global sites for $63.50 per share in cash, about $16.5 billion.