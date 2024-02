Bruker acquires molecular diagnostics provider Elitech for €870M

Continuing its aggressive buying spree, Bruker Corp. entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Tecfin S.à r.l. to acquire molecular diagnostics (MDx) company Elitechgroup SAS for €870 million (US$943.5 million), excluding the Elitech clinical chemistry business. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 and will be funded with a mix of cash on hand and debt financing.