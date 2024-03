Biopharma clinical updates February 2024

Clinical trial updates in 2024 fall below last year’s averages

In February 2024, BioWorld covered 236 updates on phase I-III clinical trials, showing a 6.35% decline from January 2024’s 252 updates. This figure is also lower than February 2023’s count of 258 updates. Throughout 2023, the monthly average of phase I-III updates was 305, with 2024 having an average of 244 in the first two months of the year.