Member of US House blasts FTC/DOJ merger guidelines

The new merger guidelines released by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have proven controversial on several fronts, but now the House of Representatives is weighing in. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) said the guidelines fail to account for the importance of these transactions for small businesses seeking to grow and requested that the two agencies provide data that would demonstrate whether such concerns were considered in drafting those rules.