Lunit completes $193M acquisition of Volpara
May 24, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
“In an impressive eight-month timeline,” South Korea’s Lunit Inc. completed the $193 million (AU$292 million) acquisition of Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. to globally advance artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer care.
