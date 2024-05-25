BioWorld - Saturday, May 25, 2024
Lunit completes $193M acquisition of Volpara

May 24, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
“In an impressive eight-month timeline,” South Korea’s Lunit Inc. completed the $193 million (AU$292 million) acquisition of Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. to globally advance artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer care.
