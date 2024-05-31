BioWorld - Friday, May 31, 2024
Innovasis, two execs hit with $12M fine over FCA allegations

May 31, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice announced May 29 that Innovasis Inc., of Salt Lake City and two of the company’s executives have agreed to pay $12 million over allegations of payment of kickbacks to surgeons.
