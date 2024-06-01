While there was much talk about the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) during one of the world’s largest research cancer conferences, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) continued to grab the lion’s share of attention as Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. released new and positive data.

At the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in Chicago, Corbus’ first-in-human study of next-generation Nectin-4-targeted ADC CRB-701 in treating metastatic urothelial cancer was shown to have a 44% overall response rate (ORR) and a 78% disease control rate (DCR). It also produced a 43% ORR and an 86% DCR in cervical cancer to date at doses greater than or equal to 1.2 mg/kg. No dose-limiting toxicities were seen in doses up to and including 4.5 mg/kg.

The phase I study is being conducted in patients with advanced solid tumors who have failed or were intolerant to standard treatment. Corbus licensed CRB-701 from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group for $7.5 million up front in February 2023. The ADC has IND clearance from the U.S. FDA.

Data released by Corbus moved the company’s stock (NASDAQ:CRBP) 249% on Jan. 26. The shares have performed extremely well in the past 12 months. On June 2, 2023, they closed at $9.85 each. They ended May 31 at $42.80 each. The company also has contributed mightily to 2024’s biopharma follow-on boon.

The early readouts have bolstered preclinical findings indicating CRB-701 could stack up well against established Nectin-4 ADC Padcev (enfortumab vedotin, Astellas Pharma Inc.).

Takeda, along with partner Pfizer Inc., released data from a four-year analysis on the phase III HD21 study of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) combined with chemotherapy. The new data showed superior progression-free survival and improved tolerability compared to a standard-of-care regimen use in Europe.

Adding Adcetris to the chemo regimen improved the risk-to-benefit profile of the combination treatment, maintaining efficacy with significantly fewer acute and long-lasting treatment-related toxicities than the comparator arm.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also had some positive ADC news of its own at ASCO. Phase I data of M-9140 demonstrated activity in heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. A partial response was seen in 10% of participants and 42.5% achieved stable disease. Also, there was a preliminary median progression-free survival of 6.7 months seen.

M-9140 is the first ADC with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload designed to target the cell surface protein CEACAM5, which is found in over 90% of colorectal cancers, MD Anderson said.

ADCs certainly are hot right now, as Chris Bardon, a co-managing partner at MPM Bioimpact who manages the firm’s Bioimpact Equities and Oncology Impact funds, told the BioWorld Insider podcast. “We are seeing every major pharmaceutical company, plus many biotech companies, working in this space,” she said.

Much the same is true for AI. There were several sessions on the topic over the weekend. One that didn’t center on the subject but couldn’t help but stray into its path was a panel on how public investment could accelerate progress in oncology research. NIH director Monica Bertagnolli said she frequently encounters people in Washington, D.C., who believe AI will transform cancer R&D without a lot of input from humans. That’s untrue, she said, because high quality data needs to be produced by humans, a necessary component in the equation. AI is not a “black box,” she added, that will provide some magic and then health care will be transformed. The data used by AI, she said, must be used respectfully so that scientists and patients can feel secure about its use.

More than 400 organizations participated in ASCO this year, with about 200 sessions convened. The 5,000 abstracts covering all aspects of cancer treatment are being scrutinized by the more than 40,000 attendees from around the world. The conference continues through Tuesday, June 4.