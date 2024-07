Big pharma’s ear to the ground as hearing-loss drum beats louder

The primary-endpoint win by Sensorion SA in a phase II proof-of-concept study with SENS-401 (arazasetron) in hearing loss made public March 11 brought renewed interest in the space, where a number of players are advancing gene therapies. The story marches on, with Montpellier, France-based Sensorion due to discuss the product July 13 at the International Conference on Cochlear Implants and Other Implantable Technologies in Vancouver, British Columbia.