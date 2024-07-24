ET left behind as Zurzuvae ship flies for Sage, Biogen in PPD

A phase II failure with SAGE-324 in essential tremor (ET) had Wall Street speculating about the fate of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s partnership with Biogen Inc. Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Sage (NASDAQ:SAGE) ended July 24 at $10.38, down $2.70, or 20.6%, after the firm disclosed top-line results from the phase II Kinetic 2 dose-ranging study of oral SAGE-324 (also known as BIIB-124) for ET. The trial did not show a statistically significant dose-response relationship based on the primary endpoint, the Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) Performance Subscale Item 4 (upper limb) total score.