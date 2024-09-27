The U.S. FDA has approved Cobenfy, a dual M1/M4 muscarinic agonist that offers a fundamentally different approach to treating schizophrenia.

The fixed dose combination of xanomeline-trospium is the first to act via a novel mechanism for the serious psychiatric disorder in over 50 years, finally expanding the treatment options beyond dopamine-targeted therapies.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS), which acquired Cobenfy developer Karuna Therapeutics Inc. for $14 billion in a deal that closed in March 2024, said the drug will be available in the U.S. from late October.

The price is $1,850 per month, more than the annual cost of most currently available generic antipsychotics. Notably, in relation to likely uptake, Cobenfy does not have atypical antipsychotic class warning or a boxed warning.

The FDA approval is a “landmark” said Chris Boerner, CEO of BMS. “There is now an entirely new pharmacological approach for schizophrenia, one that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm,” he said.

He added that the approval signals BMS’s re-entry into neuropsychiatry, saying, “We are serious about changing the conversation around serious mental illness.”

Approximately 2.8 million people in the U.S. are affected by schizophrenia, of whom up to 60% get inadequate relief, or experience intolerable side effects, with existing therapies.

Xanomeline activates muscarinic receptors in the brain, while trospium chloride blocks activation of muscarinic receptors in the body. That overcomes the tolerability issues that were seen in clinical trials of xanomeline alone.

The FDA weighed data from the phase III Emergent clinical development program, which included three placebo-controlled trials and two open-label studies evaluating long term safety and tolerability.

There was a statistically significant reduction in symptoms at week five, as measured by the positive and negative syndrome scale, of 9.6 points in one of the placebo-controlled trials, and of 8.4 points in another (p-value of less than 0.0001 for both studies).

The secondary endpoint of clinical global impression severity also showed a statistically significant improvement at week five.

Karuna’s founder Puretech Health plc, devised the formulation of Cobenfy, (previously called Karxt) around xanomeline, which had been taken into phase II development in Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia by Eli Lilly and Co., but was dropped because of the dose-limiting side effects.

That was ascribed to xanomeline activating M1 and M4 receptors in the periphery as well as in the brain. Puretech hypothesized that adding the antimuscarinic trospium – which does not cross the blood brain barrier – would block M1/M4 receptors in the periphery and overcome the tolerability issues.

That was borne out in a phase I trial, leading on to the formation of Karuna, the successful clinical development program and marketing approval.

“Our initial hypothesis was that we could overcome the tolerability issues that had hindered the development of an otherwise promising drug, xanomeline, and we were able to test and validate this concept early on,” said Eric Elenko, co-founder and president of Puretech.

The FDA’s approval of Cobenfy triggered milestones of $29 million to Puretech, which also is in line for further additional milestone payments and about 2% royalties on net annual sales over $2 billion.

The Boston-based company said the initial $18.5 million it invested, to demonstrate the xanomeline/trospium combination overcame the tolerability issues with xanomeline alone, has generated approximately $1.1 billion for Puretech to date.

Trospium is approved for the treatment of overactive bladder and reflecting this, Cobenfy is contraindicated in patients with urinary retention. It also is not recommended in patients with moderate or severe renal impairment, who will have higher systemic exposures to trospium.

The most common adverse reactions in the clinical studies were nausea, vomiting, dyspepsia, constipation, hypertension, abdominal pain, tachycardia, dizziness and gastroesophageal reflux. None of the reactions were serious and they could be treated.

The approval is a vindication for Brian Dean, research fellow at the Florey Brain Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, who first linked muscarinic receptors to schizophrenia in research carried out in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2000, he proposed a drug that activated M1 and M4 receptors and would alleviate symptoms.

Reacting to news of the FDA approval, Dean said, “The licensing of Cobenfy, a drug with that exact mechanism of action has now validated our proposal. [This] heralds a new era in treating the symptoms of schizophrenia, as it is the first drug that does not act on dopamine neurotransmission in the brain.”

The recommended starting dosage of Cobenfy is 50 mg/20 mg twice daily for at least two days, increased to 100 mg/20 mg twice daily for at least five days. The recommended therapeutic doses are 100 mg/20 mg twice daily or 125 mg/30 mg twice daily, based on patient tolerability and response.