Meiragtx looks to a phase III in Parkinson’s

Gene therapy specialist Meiragtx Holdings plc got a market bump courtesy of newly released top-line data from its phase II bridging study in Parkinson’s disease. The six-month, three-arm randomized, double-blind, sham controlled trial of AAV-GAD, a one-time infusion, demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key efficacy endpoints. The primary objective was evaluating the therapy’s safety and tolerability. The study of participants with idiopathic disease showed the therapy was safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. Meiragtx is pursuing approvals in the U.S., Europe and Japan.