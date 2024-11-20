The Liver Meeting: A mashup of MASH data

Advertisements for Rezdiffra (resmetirom, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.), which was approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2024, adorned the lobby of The Liver Meeting 2024 being held at the San Diego Convention Center as well as the trolley stop across the street and other areas that doctors attending the meeting might be swayed. But inside the ballrooms of the convention center, companies were making presentations of data from clinical trials testing their drugs in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in hopes of potentially competing with Rezdiffra in a few years.