Dyne seeks accelerated path on positive dystrophy data; shares down

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is eyeing accelerated approval for its myotonic dystrophy type 1 treatment after reviewing new results from a phase I/II study. DYNE-101, an oligonucleotide antisense and DMPK gene modulator, produced results on disease biomarkers that included DMPK and splicing correction, disease progression reversal on several functional endpoints and a favorable safety profile. The accelerated approval submission could come in the first half of 2026.