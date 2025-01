JPM: CBER’s Marks ‘reassured’ as FDA to refine warnings on CAR Ts

The U.S. FDA is to temper the alert it put out in November 2023 pointing to a potential risk of CAR T therapies causing de novo malignancies. “There was this issue of possible safety concerns with T-cell lymphomas, with these CAR T cells. I think this year, we are feeling reassured in this regard,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), told the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine briefing at the J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 13.