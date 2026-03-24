For a company founded only four years ago, Quotient Therapeutics Inc. entered its third major deal, this time with Merck & Co. Inc. to find novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease using its somatic genomics platform technology. The deal – worth $20 million up front, plus potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments that could build the total value to $2.2 billion – comes just four months after the company signed on with GSK plc to find targets for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, with each program worth $720 million in up-front, development and commercial milestone payments. Before the GSK deal, in 2024, Quotient began working with Pfizer Inc. in the field of cardiovascular and renal diseases.

Gilead pens dual-purpose $2B Ouro M&A deal with Galapagos

Gilead Sciences Inc. said after U.S. market close March 23 that it will acquire privately held Ouro Medicines LLC and its autoimmune BCMA/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE), gamgertamig, in a deal valued at $2.17 billion. Gilead is also engaged in “advanced discussions” with Galapagos NV to pivot their rocky 10-year partnership toward gamgertamig (also called OM-336 and CM-336) upon the deal’s close. The plan calls for cost-sharing, co-development and co-commercialization of the San Francisco-based biotech’s bispecific TCE, now in phase I/II trials for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia.

Phase III MF data mixed, Karyopharm sees sNDA possibility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. unveiled top-line results from its phase III Sentry trial testing 60-mg Xpovio (selinexor), an oral XPO1 blocker, in combination with ruxolitinib, the JAK inhibitor sold as oral Jakafi by Incyte Corp., to treat front-line myelofibrosis (MF). The study met the first co-primary endpoint, turning up statistically significant improvement in spleen volume reduction of 35% or more for patients given the combo, with rapid, deep and sustained spleen volume knockdown. The mean change in absolute total symptom score at week 24 relative to baseline was comparable across the two arms, with similar symptom improvement vs. baseline, and the difference across the two arms fell short of statistical significance. Karyopharm said the data suggest a promising signal in overall survival with the combo, and plans to meet with the U.S. FDA about the prospects for an sNDA filing in MF. Xpovio was first approved by the agency in the summer of 2019 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shares (NASDAQ:KPTI) were trading at $5.80, down 86 cents, or 12%.

Immutrin raises £65M series A to take another run at reversing amyloidosis

Newco Immutrin Ltd. has raised £65 million (US$86.9 million) in a series A to take its lead antibody program through to clinical proof of concept in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The financing is another throw of the dice for Immutrin co-founder Mark Pepys, emeritus professor of medicine at University College London, who has spent more than 40 years researching amyloidosis. Way back in the 1980s, he discovered that serum amyloid protein, a normal nonfibrous circulating plasma glycoprotein, is precursor of the amyloid protein that forms the fibrils in reactive systemic or secondary amyloidosis.

With improved technologies, biomarkers, failed drugs may come into their own

At BioEurope Spring 2026, pharma representatives and investors shared their thoughts about current and future landscapes of different disease areas, and on how to move towards success – both at the level of individual companies and for indications as whole.

CMR works with Nvidia to transform surgical robotics platforms

CMR Surgical Ltd.’s participation in Nvidia’s Physical AI healthcare robotics initiative is expected to accelerate the development of the next generation of intelligent surgical robotic systems powered by data, simulation and AI. As demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, more companies are entering into the surgical robotics space. Seeing the opportunity to help transform health care, Nvidia is partnering with players such as CMR to build AI platforms to accelerate the shift toward more adaptive, data‑driven robotic systems.

China’s pharma rise rattles US policymakers

U.S. lawmakers and industry experts are raising alarm over China’s expanding dominance across the pharmaceutical supply chain, warning that reliance on Chinese inputs poses a growing national security and public health risk. Testimony during a recent Congressional hearing pointed to vulnerabilities in generic drug supply chains heavily dependent on China coupled with a longer-term shift in innovation as China rapidly scales clinical trials, licensing deals and biotech investment.

Wait almost over, as SBIR nears reauthorization

A five-year reauthorization of the U.S. Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer programs is just the president’s signature, or a few days, away. The legislation renewing the programs through Sept. 30, 2031, addresses concerns about some federal agencies prioritizing a few large companies over truly small businesses in awarding the grants and failing to protect taxpayer-funded technologies from foreign influence. It also establishes, for the first time, strategic breakthrough awards to enable agencies to scale the most promising technologies.

Also in the news

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