C4 Therapeutics Inc. signed a new collaboration with Roche AG to work on the emerging degrader-antibody conjugate modality. The duo will combine antibody-drug conjugation (ADC) and targeted protein degradation expertise to develop cancer therapies that deploy degraders’ specificity and catalytic efficiency with the delivery capabilities of ADCs. C4, at the time of its $73 million series A financing round in February 2016 entered a deal with Roche valued at more than $750 million. The latest tie-up brings $20 million up front and could bank upwards of $1 billion in discovery, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Biologics in development outnumber small molecules for the first time

More than four decades on from the approval of the first biologic drug, the industry has reached a tipping point, and biotech drugs now outnumber small molecules in the global R&D pipeline. At the start of the biotech industry, progress was slow. Between 1983 and 1995, the U.S. FDA approved an average of two biologics each year. Now, biologics have taken the lead by the smallest of margins, accounting for 50.1% of drugs in development at the start of 2026, according to the Pharma Annual Review 2026, published by Pharmaprojects, a firm that tracks global pharma R&D.

With $80M series D, Life Biosciences advances epigenetic reprogramming

Armed with a fully subscribed $80 million series D round, Life Biosciences Inc. is making progress with its lead candidate, ER-100, which is in phase I trials testing its theory on reversing the biological effects of aging via partial epigenetic reprogramming. The capital raised will fund operations into the second half of 2027 and support the advancement of ER-100 through early clinical milestones. The company raised an $82 million series C round in January 2022, and a $50 million series B in 2019. The raise comes as Life Bio transitions from a longevity-focused research company into a clinical-stage biotech testing epigenetic reprogramming in humans for the first time.

US FDA on a roll with pediatric PRVs

With three rare pediatric disease priority review vouchers (RPD PRVs) awarded just since the end of March, the nearly year-and-a-half lapse in the program’s reauthorization seems to have had little short-term impact. The three new vouchers bring the total RPD PRVs granted so far this year to seven – one more than the agency issued all last year and down two from the nine given in 2024. Even though the program expired in 2024, the FDA was able to award the vouchers last year so long as the qualifying therapies had been designated as a rare pediatric disease drug before Dec. 20, 2024, and were approved by Dec. 30, 2026.

IPO market strengthens in Q1 2026 as biopharma financings reach $22.82B

Biopharma IPO activity totaled $2.2 billion in Q1 2026, more than doubling the $1.05 billion raised in Q1 2025 and increasing 97% from $1.11 billion in Q4 2025. The strong start places it as the highest-value quarter since Q1 2024’s $3.99 billion. Generate Biomedicines Inc. showed that enthusiasm hasn’t waned for TSLP as a target selling 25 million shares at $16 each, for proceeds of $400 million in the quarter's largest public debut.

Everest to acquire Singapore unit of Hasten Bio in $250M deal

Everest Medicines Ltd. has agreed to acquire a Singapore-based commercial unit of Hasten Biopharmaceuticals (Asia) Ltd. for $150 million up front, gaining market authorization holder rights to 14 marketed products originally developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The deal will close with two additional payments totaling $100 million, due by the first quarter of 2029. The acquisition will grant Shanghai-based Everest full rights to Hasten’s chronic disease drug portfolio, which includes cardiovascular and metabolic drugs.

FDA issues Medline with warning letter over Namic syringes

The U.S. FDA issued a warning letter to Medline Inc. having identified several issues with its Namic brand angiographic control syringes and manifolds used for the intra-arterial or intravenous administration of radiographic contrast media. The agency warned the company that failure to promptly address the violations identified in the letter may result in regulatory action being initiated including seizure, injunction and civil money penalties.

Endospan’s FDA nod for Nexus brings acquisition by Artivion closer

Endospan Ltd. secured U.S. premarket approval for its Nexus aortic arch stent graft, bringing the company closer to being acquired by Artivion Inc. Under the terms of an existing agreement, Artivion has an option to acquire Endospan at any time within 90 days of the FDA approval. Artivion is after the Nexus device, a bimodular aortic arch stent graft designed to mimic the ascending and arch anatomy, enabling minimally invasive treatment of aortic arch disease.

FDA says no to partial 510(k) exemption for AI devices

In a decision that could impact the path some AI-enabled medical devices can take to market, the U.S. FDA denied a petition from Harrison.ai to partially exempt certain diagnostic/detection AI devices from premarket review so long as the manufacturer has 510(k) clearance for a device in the same classification and a robust post-market plan. The FDA noted that the majority of the 45 public comments it received on the petition opposed the exemption based on multiple concerns, including product quality, patient safety, the rapidly evolving nature of AI and the ramifications of removing federal oversight from high-risk diagnostic software, particularly when that software is developed by foreign entities.

Also in the news

Anumana, Aravax, Ascendis, Astellas, Ataibeckley, Bausch + Lomb, Becton Dickinson, Bioporto, Circio, Cortec, Dyno, Endospan, Etiometry, GSK, Impedimed, Incyclix, Insmed, Janel, Latigo, Oncomatryx, Orano Med, Plus, Radiopharm, Realta, Remedy, Spectral AI, Stealth, Stoke, Supira, United, Waters