Posting another win for its triple G agonist, Eli Lilly and Co. rolled out top-line phase III data from Triumph-1 showing that all doses of retatrutide met primary and key secondary endpoints for obesity, with participants losing on average between 19% and 28.3% of body weight and significantly improving their cardiovascular risk factors. Subcutaneously delivered retatrutide is Lilly’s first-in-class GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon (GGG) triple hormone receptor agonist, and the company’s third prospective obesity product behind injectable Zepbound (tirzepatide) and oral Foundayo (orforglipron). Retatrutide previously met primary and all key secondary endpoints in the phase III Transcend-T2D-1 trial for type 2 diabetes in March, as well as in the phase III Triumph-4 trial in obesity/overweight with osteoarthritis knee pain last December. Analysts expect a regulatory filing later this year and a potential launch in 2027, with sales reaching $11 billion to $12 billion by 2034.

Infex has positive phase IIa data in bronchiectasis; preps for next trial

Infex Therapeutics Ltd. has published positive phase IIa data for its lead program, RESP-X, in the treatment of exacerbations of chronic respiratory infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa and is now laying the ground for phase IIb development, after raising £4.3 million (US$5.8 million) in new capital. Data presented on May 20 at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Orlando, Fla., showed that RESP-X, was safe and well-tolerated. Patients experienced fewer exacerbations from day 1 until the final study visit on day 180, compared with the previous 12 months before dosing.

Tennor’s $80M Hong Kong IPO to fund antibacterial drug pipeline

Antimicrobial-focused Tennor Therapeutics Ltd. will debut in Hong Kong May 22, having priced a HK$626.84 million (US$80 million) IPO. The biotech is waiting on China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval of lead asset rifasutenizol (TNP-2198), which has potential to become the first targeted combination regimen to treat H. pylori infection. The NMPA accepted Tennor’s NDA filed in August 2025. Rifasutenizol’s approval is “anticipated in late 2026,” according to the company’s securities filing.

Ausmedtech 2026: AI, remote care drive new models for Australian medtech

Artificial intelligence, remote monitoring and need-based innovation are beginning to reshape Australia’s medtech sector’s devices, as well as the way health care itself is delivered, according to speakers at the 2026 Ausmedtech conference in Perth May 19-20. Across sessions spanning investment, AI regulation, Indigenous health and commercialization strategy, speakers repeatedly returned to a common theme: The future of medtech lies less in creating isolated hospital technologies and more in delivering scalable, patient-centered care outside traditional clinical settings.

As IVL technologies advance, Shockwave looks to defend its lead

As interests and competition in the intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) market heats up, Shockwave Medical Inc. believes that its latest coronary IVL catheter, the C2 Aero, and other projects in the pipeline, will help it to maintain its leadership in calcium modification. “Shockwave invented the technology,” Chief Medical Officer Nick West told BioWorld. “We invented this space. We've driven all the evidence that supports our device, and we've driven all the reimbursement pathways. We've also driven the innovation around developing new products, C2 Aero of course is the latest, and we have absolutely no intention of not being at the forefront, and not being the leader in this space.”

Apellis soars on Biogen deal as biopharma index trails the market

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index underperformed both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average through the first four months of 2026, finishing April down 4.71% for the year. The index's biggest mover was Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., which jumped 135% after Biogen Inc. agreed to acquire all outstanding shares for or about $5.6 billion, with stockholders also receiving a contingent value right tied to Syfovre's global sales performance.

Unmasking the X: EPAC2 shifts the fragile X landscape

Researchers at UCLA have shown that divergent neuronal signaling in fragile X mice converges on EPAC2, a druggable target whose inhibition restores circuit activity and alleviates core behavioral impairments. Fragile X syndrome, the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability, stems from a CGG trinucleotide repeat expansion in the FMR1 gene that leads to gene silencing and near-complete depletion of fragile X messenger ribonucleoprotein.

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