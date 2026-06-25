With the pace of neurotechnology development accelerating, a wave of brain-computer interface (BCI) companies is emerging on the heels of the pioneers. In the latest installment of BioWorld’s series on the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) field, Rotem Kopel, CEO of Ability Neurotech SA, explains that following in the footsteps of the established players has its advantages. “It's not too bad to be a fast follower to a company like Neuralink.” Ability and its peers are either building more complete systems, or exploring different approaches from electrodes with newer materials to nanoparticles, while addressing technical and clinical challenges identified by earlier entrants and targeting different indications.

Merck to buy Bio-Techne for $11.3B to boost life sciences portfolio

Merck KGaA has agreed to buy Bio-Techne Corp. for an enterprise value of approximately $11.3 billion, in a bid to strengthen its life sciences business. The company is offering $73 per share in cash, a 36% premium to Bio-Techne's one-month volume weighted average trading price, and a 24% premium to the company’s previous close on June 24. The deal will expand Merck’s position in multi-omics, spatial biology, cell and gene therapy, precision diagnostics and advanced research tools.

BIO 2026: Industry negotiators preview PDUFA VIII

The eighth version of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is up for renewal next year, but the bulk of the negotiation work between the drug development industry and the U.S. FDA is largely complete. At the BIO International Conference, representatives from the industry and trade organization provided an overview of what was agreed upon during the 127 negotiating sessions that were needed to arrive at the commitment letter, which will be sent to Congress later this year.

Uncertainty reigns as ACIP remains on court hold

For the second time this year, the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had to cancel a scheduled meeting due to a federal judge’s stay that keeps the panel from meeting with its current membership. Typically, ACIP meets three times a year – in February, June and October. The 2026 June meeting was supposed to happen this week. Whether ACIP meets in October will be up to the courts and how far Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy digs in his heels to maintain a hand-picked committee tilted toward his view of vaccines. Meanwhile, the turmoil that’s encased the ACIP since Kennedy dismantled the existing panel last year continues to undermine public trust and has vaccine makers looking for glimmers of predictability amid the uncertainty.

Ollin’s $330M series B underscores rise of China-origin newco model

The oversubscribed $330 million series B round secured by Ollin Biosciences Inc. marks more than another large venture round in ophthalmology. It also highlights an emerging biotech financing model in which Chinese pharma companies discover and clinically validate promising drugs before handing global development to well-capitalized U.S. startups backed by blue-chip venture investors. The financing, announced June 25, will fund global phase III studies of OLN-324, also known as IBI-324, a bispecific antibody targeting VEGF-A and angiopoietin-2 that was discovered by Innovent Biologics Inc. for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Ollin plans to begin registrational studies in the second half of 2026, following end-of-phase II meetings with the U.S. FDA and the EMA.

Oblenio’s $62M series B for trispecific antibody in autoimmune diseases

A year and a half from its formation, Oblenio Bio has generated positive nonhuman primate data for LBL-051 in chronic autoimmune diseases and closed a $62 million series B to move the trispecific T-cell engager into the clinic. The antibody is designed to bind BCMA and CD19 on B cells and CD3 on T cells, recruiting the lymphocytes to eliminate dysfunctional B cells and prompting the generation of naïve B cells and the restoration of self-tolerance.

Ionis wins wider Tryngolza approval for hypertriglyceridemia

As expected, and following impressive phase III data released last September, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. won U.S. FDA approval of Tryngolza (olezarsen) for adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHGT), unlocking a second indication and one that held both priority review and breakthrough therapy designations. Ionis gained approval for the product, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting mRNA for apolipoprotein C3, in 2024 as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare, genetic form of sHTG that can lead to life-threatening acute pancreatitis (AP), a condition that causes debilitating abdominal pain. The latest approval expands the market from about 3,000 people in the U.S. to the wider sHTG community, more than 3 million people with very high triglycerides, including 1 million who are high risk or who have a history of AP or other comorbidities. The approval came about a week earlier than the June 30 PDUFA date.

Advanced Medical Solutions’ takeout offer worth £659M

Adhesives innovator H.B. Fuller Co. is offering £2.85 per share in cash to buy Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, expanding its technologies, commercial footprint and manufacturing capabilities across the globe. The deal, if consummated, has a £659 million (US$870 million) equity value and a £715 million enterprise value. H.B. Fuller has been around since 1887, focusing on adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products for med-tech, electronics, transportation, energy and other industries, with $3.5 billion in 2025 revenue and a global team of 7,100 people. Advanced Medical Solutions was founded in 1991, has more than 1,800 employees and 17 manufacturing sites or R&D centers. It reported £228.9 million in group sales during fiscal year 2025 from its tissue-healing technologies. Following news of the offer, shares (LSE:AMS) climbed 16%, or £38.50, to close at £278.50 on June 25. In contrast, H.B. Fuller’s shares (NYSE:FUL) were trading midday at $60.06, down 7%.

Also in the news

Abbott, ADC, Alzinova, Alzpath, Anodyne, Arrotex, Brightheart, Calcimedica, Cantargia, Cardiomech, Centessa, Definium, Echo, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Everest, Fujirebio, Genfit, H. Lundbeck, Hainan, Helus, Hepquant, Lenz, Life, Lungpacer, Mammogen, Maplight, Merck, Moonlake, Moximed, Natera, Orthopediatrics, Osanni, Ossio, Picard, QT, Respiree, RQ, Sanmirna, Takeda, Thalia, Uniqure, Valgen, Verastem, Wave, Whoop