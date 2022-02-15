Home » Multimedia » Podcasts » BioWorld Insider Podcast » Long COVID: Potentially the next public health crisis
With the study of long COVID-19 continuing to evolve, the BioWorld team is taking a closer look at the condition -- a complex syndrome affecting more than 100 million people globally -- and what's being done about it. In this episode, BioWorld Senior Science Editor Anette Breindl and Staff Writer Lee Landenberger, fresh off writing a pair of detailed stories about these issues, join us to talk about how consensus around what long COVID is has emerged. Why is that consensus important and what sort of treatments are in the pipeline? Are patients moving closer to the center of the conversation as we continue to navigate this pandemic, which the World Health Organization reminded us recently is very much not yet over? Listen to find out!
The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across all stages of drug development is presenting interesting new challenges around the world. One key question of growing importance: Can an AI algorithm be an inventor? If so, can the AI system apply for or receive a patent? We spoke to Ryan Abbott, a professor of law and medicine, as well as the leader of the Artificial Inventor Project and Jim Belfiore, senior vice president of innovation at Clarivate, to learn more about the implications of these questions and how patent offices and courts are handling them so far. What’s at stake in recognizing a more prominent role for AI in the innovation sphere? Could AI inventorship potentially create IP asset inflation? Listen to find out.
The FDA’s June 2021 approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), the first plaque-targeting therapy, rattled the company, regulators and the market. BioWorld brought together two experts to get their thoughts as each is involved in developing vaccines or treatments for Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. Michael Agadjanyan is the president of Nuravax Inc., which is developing antibodies for preventing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. We also spoke with Robert Glanzman, who is chief medical officer of Clene Nanomedicine Inc., which is developing a nanotherapeutic for Parkinson’s disease. Both have strong views on Aduhelm. They also had a spirited debate on the science of curing dementia.
In another record year for biopharma fundraisings, more money than ever pulsed through the industry. The volume and value of pharma IPOs and venture capital financings are at their highest levels. Private financings for 2021 easily outdistanced those from 2020, much of it powered by SPACs. Where is it all going in 2022? Two experts joined BioWorld to share their thoughts. Kleanthis Xanthopoulos is a co-founder and executive chairman of Shoreline Biosciences. For more than 20 years he’s been an executive, company founder, CEO, investor and board member in biopharma research. Also joining the discussion was Joe Hernandez, CEO and executive chairman of Blue Water Vaccines, who founded or led eight health care and pharmaceuticals companies.
Complex manufacturing processes and supply chains have always been part of the biopharma industry story, with many people in more than a few nations typically involved along the way. While that observation applies to plenty of other areas of business, Paul Testa, executive vice president for operations and supply chain at Tokyo-based Kyowa Kirin, tells us about the crucial difference with medicine: “We can wait for toilet paper or building materials, but the patient cannot wait because their health care is at stake,” he said. Continuity, reliability of supply, business process and automation were all key priorities for him before the pandemic and haven’t drastically changed since. But “there's an added layer of complexity with COVID and a lot of the intricacies of managing those details that we all deal with,” he said. How does the Japanese concept of 和 (wa) fit in? Listen to find out.
Amid industry’s ongoing drive to speed drug discovery, clinical development and commercial success, government regulation can sometimes seem slow moving. But even a quick look at regulatory highlights from 2021 shows nothing could be further from the truth. From COVID-19 and cancer to Aduhelm and the broader health care ecosystem, so much has changed – and not just in the U.S. Join us for perspective on this fast-changing landscape from Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, among other roles. “All of a sudden, everybody is a regulatory expert,” he said. Will free beer get us where we need to go? Listen to find out.
The COVID-19 pandemic is so all encompassing and complex, with dramatic details shifting almost hourly, that it can be easy to lose track of the big picture. And there are so many questions. Has industry pushed out vaccines too fast? Was there adequate testing? Did they take shortcuts? Why were governments pushing for boosters before the scientific data was available? We asked BioWorld’s regulatory editor Mari Serebrov, who has covered the pandemic since the beginning, to help put it all into perspective. She has strong insights into vaccine development, including the handful of winners and quite a few failures in the more than 1,000 vaccines and therapeutics in the pipeline. Listen to the discussion on how industry has pushed out vaccines and drugs in this turbo-charged timeline.