Deloitte: ROI on big pharma’s R&D at all-time low

December 20, 2019
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Despite a decade of effort to streamline discovery and development and increase productivity, the projected return on investment (ROI) in R&D at the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies has hit an all-time low, according to the 10th annual analysis by management consultancy Deloitte.
