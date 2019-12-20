Deloitte: ROI on big pharma’s R&D at all-time low

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – Despite a decade of effort to streamline discovery and development and increase productivity, the projected return on investment (ROI) in R&D at the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies has hit an all-time low, according to the 10th annual analysis by management consultancy Deloitte.