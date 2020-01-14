Pfizer’s agreements with Biogen and Axsome lead day of deals

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Pfizer Inc. was a swinging door today as it sold its small molecule for treating patients with behavioral and neurological symptoms to Biogen Inc., while licensing reboxetine’s data and intellectual property and granting esreboxetine’s development and commercialization rights to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.