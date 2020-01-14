BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Pfizer’s agreements with Biogen and Axsome lead day of deals

January 13, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Pfizer Inc. was a swinging door today as it sold its small molecule for treating patients with behavioral and neurological symptoms to Biogen Inc., while licensing reboxetine’s data and intellectual property and granting esreboxetine’s development and commercialization rights to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.
